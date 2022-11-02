Through IGN USA, Frogwares released the first gameplay trailer journal dedicated to Sherlock Holmes: The Awakenedthe new investigative adventure of England’s most famous detective.

In the video we can admire the setting of the game, which will be dark and putrid. Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened takes place in 1884 and stands as a new beginning in the adventures of Sherlock and John H. Watson.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is positioned after Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, in which Sherlock is not yet a famous detective. This new game, remake of the 2006 chapter of the same name (re-released in 2008 in a remaster version with some additions), is “a crossover between Lovecraft and Sherlock Holmes” and asks us to investigate “a series of mysterious disappearances, apparently related to a dark cult that worships an Ancient God. Whatever their plan, you must stop it … or pay the unspeakable consequences. For the first time in his life, Sherlock is truly afraid. A rational man who relies on reason must face an unearthly entity that defies all logic and this discovery is as enlightening as it is problematic for him. The search for truth will push Sherlock to the brink of insanity in the one story Watson will never publish. ”

The gameplay trailer it is actually a bit poor in playful sections, also given the brevity, but it confirms that it will be a third-person game, with the classic mechanics of Sherlock Holmes, some strengths from Chapter One. We see Sherlock connect clues to each other, use various disguises to access certain restricted areas and explore swampy areas by boat as in The Sinking City, another Lovecraft-inspired Frogwares game.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened will be available in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. For the moment, a more precise release date has not been indicated.

Finally, we leave you to our in-depth analysis in which we explain everything we know about Sherlock Holmes The Awakened.