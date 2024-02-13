On the first day of the World Government Summit 2024 yesterday, PwC Middle East published the results of the first-ever Global Ministers Survey, which highlighted the opinions of 50 government ministers from around the world on the main challenges and opportunities they face in enhancing public value and impact. General and future governance as a whole.

PwC Middle East, one of the largest professional services companies in the world, has been cooperating with the World Government Summit for a decade, showcasing government innovations and best practices through its knowledge partnership with the summit. The company has long supported the “World's Best Minister Award,” which recognizes excellence in government service. Cooperation continues with the World Government Summit in its eleventh session, from its position as a global platform for governments and stakeholders around the world, bringing together leaders, innovators, policy makers and experts to jointly address global challenges and anticipate the future of governments.

Mohammed Youssef Al-Sharhan, Director of the World Government Summit Foundation, said: “To effectively form the governments of the future, it is important to poll opinions on the current scene and exchange experiences and best practices. The partnership with PwC Middle East provides an important foundation for the summit, providing important opinions and experiences for participants to benefit from in their discussions. The results of the first global survey of ministers, in addition to the two reports issued during the activities of the first day of the summit yesterday, will enrich the discussions that will take place during the summit and beyond.”

For his part, Hani Ashkar, the partner responsible for the Middle East region at the company, said: “As we pass through an era of unprecedented global change and turmoil, it is necessary for our governments to evolve, to guide societies towards a sustainable digital future. This summit serves as a unique platform for leaders of the public and private sectors to meet, exchange views, present developments, and prepare for a new tomorrow.”

PwC Middle East held a press conference on the opening day of the summit, in which it stressed the necessity of developing governments’ work towards a sustainable digital future. The conference addressed pivotal topics, including the role of citizen-focused solutions in government transformation, views on the new generation of artificial intelligence and technological progress in the public sector, in addition to key findings from the global survey of ministers.

Experts and leaders from PwC Middle East participate in various discussion sessions in the three-day event to exchange views on important global issues. PwC Middle East will unveil three research papers during the summit, including the “Future of Crime” report, which addresses the pivotal role of technology in preventing and combating crime in the future. The paper envisions a safer, technology-enabled society, focusing on the need to enhance data security, technology trends, infrastructure, talent, and investment in research. The second paper, titled “Advances in Healthcare,” highlights the transformative potential of regenerative medicine and gene therapy in the field of Healthcare, and displays two main trends: escalating healthcare costs and rapid progress in digital technologies, which underscore the need for immediate government action, such as investing in risk management and gene therapy, balancing initial research and development costs against long-term cost benefits, and adopting technology in care. Health.

The third paper deals with planning the future of family businesses, and highlights the importance of supporting family businesses in the Middle East to ensure profitable growth and harmony across multiple generations, while governments in the region, especially the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, give priority to supporting family businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities in the region. Non-oil sectors, such as finance, tourism and technology.

Commenting on PwC’s participation in the summit, Rami Al-Nazer, partner responsible for the government and public sector in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “Trust remains a critical focus of the work of governments around the world. Through our collaboration with the World Government Summit, we continue to celebrate outstanding government service that positively impacts the lives of citizens. This year, our thought leadership covers topics ranging from the future of crime, urban resilience measurement and tools to regenerative medicine and gene therapy, and is shared in the spirit of innovation for a better society. In addition to supporting the World’s Best Minister Award, this year, we are jointly issuing the preliminary results of a major report that surveys the views of government ministers on the main trends shaping the future of government. More than 4,000 participants from the public and private sectors are attending 110 interactive sessions at the World Government Summit 2024, including 200 speakers from 80 international, regional and governmental organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the League of Arab States. The summit hosts eight Nobel Prize winners, and hosts 23 ministerial meetings attended by more than 300 ministers.

In partnership with a selected group of knowledge partners, the summit launches more than 25 strategic reports, focusing on the most important practices and trends in vital sectors.