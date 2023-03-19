Puebla.- Through the TikTok social network, a businessman market, left Internet users with goosebumps, after going to a medical clinic for a moving reason; hand out juices and cookies.

Through the original Asian digital platform, the ‘@holafini’ account, broadcast the video titled, “help like hers, makes us believe”since upon seeing his action, he went viral.

The influencer when going to a marketasked him if he wanted Help the General Hospital Del Sur Pueblafor which the seller accepted, gave juices and cookies, thus it was evident in the clip, where it was seen that the products were delivered from children to older adults who were waiting for their relatives in the ER.

The content creator has generated fame and stolen the eyes of internet users, because she visits businesses in Puebla, Mexico, to find merchants and vendors who support those who need it most.

After finding locals and businesses that want to share what they can and want with people on the street, either because they have no money or because they want to do their bit in any situation, place the address where they work so that they can visit them.

This is because the girl has a motto, “approach help those who help”Therefore, after the woman’s help, she placed the location where she can be found, “in the San Pedro Cholula market.”

The merchant highlighted the reason why she agreed to do the noble deed, “120 juices mean 120 smiles, 120 good wishes, 120 reminders that someone thought of you when you needed it most.”

When seeing the images, Internet users did not hesitate to applaud the moving action, for this reason, in the comment box, they pointed out, “what a noble work you do”, “your noble heart is admirable”.