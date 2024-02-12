A young Colombian woman arrived in the United States without work or expectations, but after a few months he managed to establish his company there in which it offers services for asylum procedures, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Work Permits (EAD)among others.

Establishing yourself abroad is an impossible dream for many people, however, it is just a misperception, since there are immigrants who manage to establish a firm business based on innovative ideas. Among them is Alejandra Maniguaje Rincón, a young Colombian who emigrated to the United States to fulfill a dream and be able to support a family.

Although at first everything was uphill, the young woman did not lose hope and, shortly after, managed to establish herself in the country with an agency that offers services for immigration procedures for foreigners who want to settle in the United States.

The company that the Colombian established in a few months in the United States

With a clear goal in your mind, Alejandra came to American soil to “work whatever it takes,” but she already had a dream and the sketches to carry it out. As the months passed, he managed to set up his own immigration processing company, with which he helps foreigners seeking to reside there obtain benefits or apply for status.

Through the social network TikTok, she shared on her account @alejandra.rincn35 images of her work at home for her own company called Integral Immigration Associates. There, it offers services for asylum procedures -both individually and as a family nucleus-, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) -for citizens of Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Venezuela-, Work permits (EAD) -for pending asylum or other categories-, translations, family petitions and consular processes -immigrant visa through marriage-.

On your company's official website you will find the list of services it offers in the “services and prices” section, with the value of each one. In addition, it offers the possibility of scheduling a fifteen-minute appointment at no cost to learn about your particular case and thus begin the process.