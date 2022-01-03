Shona Shukrula Jeff Hardeveld met on the pitch and after a few months they formalized their relationship

“Galeotto was the book”, Dante Alighieri had written about Paolo and Francesca, who ended up in the infernal circle of the lustful. In Holland, however, it happens that love is born from a red card. It’s the story of Jeff Hardeveld and Shona Shukrula. He is a professional footballer and plays as a full-back for Emmen, she is a referee in the same league, the second Dutch division. The two, who have just announced their relationship via social media, with a shot of the New Year lived together in Rome, met in the summer, during an Emmen match in which Shukrula was the fourth match assistant.

THE GALEOT GAME – Last August Emmen played against FC Eindhoven in the second round of Keuken Kampionen Divisie (Serie B of the Netherlands). Hardeveld and teammates lost 0-1. And in the final, in the 91st minute, the 26-year-old defender was sent off for foul as the last man. Direct red card. Day to forget? No, because it was in that game that love at first sight with Shukrula, 30 years old with origins from Suriname.

THE REACTION OF THE REFEREES – Now the two have decided to come out. And Dick van Egmond, head of the Dutch referees, commented on the story as follows: “We are aware of their relationship: this relationship is not a problem for us”, he told “Ad.nl”. What about the future? “Shona Shukrula will not be awarded to matches in which Jeff Hardeveld participates.” Case closed. “Let us give the couple all the luck in the world”.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 18:36)

