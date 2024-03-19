In the county of Bedfordshire, United Kingdoman unusual story took place with a woman who lost consciousness on the couch at home and, when the ambulance arrived with the paramedics, the nurse who was performing chest compressions he felt tight and had a heart attack.

The sirens of the East of England ambulance service arrived in June 2022 at the home of Daisy Devane, 31, who had lost consciousness on her sofa and, noticing that she was not breathing, her boyfriend called the emergency services. before proceeding with cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers to keep her alive.

Accustomed to performing compressions in his usual routine, Jeremy Williams, 55, He was treating the woman when he felt a sharp pain in his own chest.. Instantly, his teammates noticed the situation and divided the work: some began to resuscitate Devane, while the others focused on treating Williams by implementing an electrocardiogram. Before successfully resuscitating the woman, paramedics delivered five shocks.

Faced with the unexpected and strange event, the team decided to transfer the patients to different hospitals. Meanwhile, Devane was referred to Bedford Hospital in Bedfordshire, Williams was transferred to Lister Hospital in Hertfordshire.

According to the testimony collected by the American media The New York Post, Shain Whittington, an experienced paramedic on the team, was excited in the ambulance by his partner's heart rate. “Jeremy's heart rate and blood pressure dropped dramatically as we drove to the hospital,” he said.

The end of a dramatic episode

Months after doctors saved her life, the woman married Eammon Photo:Eammon Devane Facebook Share

After the event that paralyzed health workers, both were able to recover, at their own pace and according to the procedures they had to undergo, in the hospitals where they were hospitalized. For Williams' part, after emergency surgery in which two stents were placed to unblock the arteries around his heart, the paramedic was able to return to work after recovery.

For his part, Devane had to spend thirty-three days in the hospital, and as time passes he does not remember what happened because he lost three weeks of memory due to the episode. In February 2023, The woman reunited with Williams at the beginning of 2024completely grateful to him and his team for saving her life.