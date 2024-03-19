The sirens of the East of England ambulance service arrived in June 2022 at the home of Daisy Devane, 31, who had lost consciousness on her sofa and, noticing that she was not breathing, her boyfriend called the emergency services. before proceeding with cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers to keep her alive.
Faced with the unexpected and strange event, the team decided to transfer the patients to different hospitals. Meanwhile, Devane was referred to Bedford Hospital in Bedfordshire, Williams was transferred to Lister Hospital in Hertfordshire.
According to the testimony collected by the American media The New York Post, Shain Whittington, an experienced paramedic on the team, was excited in the ambulance by his partner's heart rate. “Jeremy's heart rate and blood pressure dropped dramatically as we drove to the hospital,” he said.
The end of a dramatic episode
After the event that paralyzed health workers, both were able to recover, at their own pace and according to the procedures they had to undergo, in the hospitals where they were hospitalized. For Williams' part, after emergency surgery in which two stents were placed to unblock the arteries around his heart, the paramedic was able to return to work after recovery.
For his part, Devane had to spend thirty-three days in the hospital, and as time passes he does not remember what happened because he lost three weeks of memory due to the episode. In February 2023, The woman reunited with Williams at the beginning of 2024completely grateful to him and his team for saving her life.
