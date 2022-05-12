fSoccer national player Matthias Ginter has criticized Borussia Mönchengladbach for dealing with him. The 28-year-old reported in the fan podcast “MitGeredet” about a conversation with his advisor last summer. While Ginter had received signals from Gladbach’s sports director at the time, Max Eberl, that the club wanted to extend the contract with the defender, which expired after this season, the consultant now reported: “‘The ideal solution for Max and the club would be to sell you. ‘ That was very bitter and hard for me. Something broke there. Because I felt like we wanted to build something together.”

Ginter returns to his training club SC Freiburg after the current season from the Bundesliga club from the Lower Rhine, which this Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) plays against TSG Hoffenheim. Gladbach’s sports director Roland Virkus was disappointed by Ginter’s behavior. “I have learned never to speak badly of other people and of the old employer. You don’t do that, and I made that clear to Matze,” said Virkus.

He was not involved at the time of the negotiations and “that would have been okay,” Virkus admitted: “But he has to figure that out for himself.” Coach Adi Hütter explained: “There are people who communicate such things to the outside world. I think it’s best if you say little about it.”

Ginter: “It was an alibi offer”

Ginter said of the events in Gladbach: “In October there was a contract offer. Max approached my advisor, who at first thought it was a joke. That was an alibi offer to say afterwards: ‘We made him an offer!’” Ginter added: “Sums were then rumored to be around four million or that I had asked for too much. I can put everyone at ease. But I said to my advisor: ‘No matter what the sum is, the thing is done. We don’t need to talk anymore because it was so disappointing how things went in the summer.'”

According to Ginter, there were “three to four clubs” in Germany that could have been considered for a transfer. He had the best feeling with Freiburg. “The sporting role for me, the coach, the environment, the fans. If we’re honest, it just worked 100 percent in Freiburg,” he said. “Especially since there was this feeling of home.”





