The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced that the Prophet’s Birthday holiday for the year 1445 AH is for the departments, bodies and institutions of the Sharjah government. It will be on Thursday, September 28, 2023, and official working hours will resume on Monday, October 2, 2023.

On this occasion, the Sharjah Human Resources Department congratulated the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return them to everyone with Yemen, blessings, and abundant health and wellness.