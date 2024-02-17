Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah qualified for the quarter-finals of the His Highness the President of the State Football Cup, after defeating Al-Bataeh 2-1, in the match that took place at Sharjah Stadium. Al-Hassan Saleh and Musa Mariga scored the “King’s” goals in the 47th and 65th minutes, while Ismail Omar scored Al-Bataeh’s goal in the match. Minute 83.

Sharjah pressured from the beginning, relying on the decline of Al-Bataeh, and the two teams played in a 4-2-3-1 manner, but the technical capabilities of each team differed on the ground, as Sharjah controlled the field, despite the few threats to “Al-Raqi’s” goal, but they were more serious and powerful. One of the few attempts of Al-Bataeh.

Throughout the first half, there was only one shot from Sharjah, by Caio Lucas, which was saved by the Al-Bataeh goalkeeper, while Adel Al-Hosani was not tested.

There was no fun and excitement in the first half, in which the percentage of control was in Sharjah's favor, without a clear threat.

At the beginning of the second half, after an attack between Al-Hassan Saleh and Caio Lucas, the latter returned it with the “heel” and Al-Hassan scored the lead goal in the 47th minute.

It was clear that Sharjah was the most serious on the field, so Moussa Marega succeeded in snatching the second goal in the 65th minute, confirming the superiority of “The King”, and in the 83rd minute, Ismail Omar scored the goal of reducing the difference with a powerful shot.