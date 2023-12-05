His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Chairman of the Security Committee for the 2023 Sharjah Consultative Council elections, confirmed the intensification of security efforts to provide the highest level of security and safety for voters in support of the electoral process in the emirate.

He pointed out that all members of the security committees and field teams attended since the early morning to secure the electoral districts, facilitate voters’ access to the polling stations, and provide comprehensive support to citizens in order to achieve the emirate’s vision and its pioneering parliamentary experience.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said that the security and traffic plan is proceeding according to a precise approach by securing 9 electoral centers in the Emirate of Sharjah and its cities, calling on citizens not to hesitate to contact any of its security committees or police patrols located on the roads, squares and all squares surrounding the electoral headquarters in order to obtain assistance. Or guidance to achieve effective participation in this important national event.