Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Museums Authority is organizing its unique annual program “Museum Ambassadors” for young people aged 13-17, from the 14th to the 17th of next August, with a capacity not exceeding 20 participants, in the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, the Sharjah Aquarium, and the Sharjah Archeology Museum, announcing the opening of registration from July 24th to August 8th.

The qualitative program aims to focus on guidance in museums, and to promote this culture, which has become a feature and facade of Sharjah museums, in addition to introducing participants to many hidden aspects of guidance from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon over a period of four days.

Through the 15th session of the programme, the Commission seeks to hone communication, guidance and dialogue skills with museum visitors, explain holdings and teach in pieces, in addition to introducing participants to the most prominent features, skills and tools that a guide should acquire, as well as many aspects related to the work of a museum guide.

In its current session, the program targets young people with the aim of introducing them to the importance of the museum guide, and his role in educating visitors about the rich heritage and history of the emirate, in addition to empowering and refining the skills of the participants, and enhancing their cultural heritage about the museum reality, and its importance to continue building the present and working for the future.

It is also considered one of the important programs on the Commission’s activities’ agenda, which is organized in an interactive atmosphere, capable of encouraging the participants and stimulating their imaginations, through harmony with the museum atmosphere, and learning about the secrets of the extension work, which is the mouthpiece for historical and archaeological holdings and treasures.

The first day of the programme, which starts throughout its four days from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, includes an introductory activity, an introduction to the Sharjah Museums Authority, an overview of the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, an overview of the Sharjah Museums Ambassadors Program and the history of informal education in museums as non-traditional educational centers, in addition to addressing the role and importance of tourism.

On the second day, the participants learn about the concept of the guide, the skills he must acquire, and the audience he deals with during his work, in addition to the importance of planning the tour and how to deal with unexpected matters during the tour. The agenda of the third day starts with defining the concept of education by collectibles and explaining its technology and steps that include description, classification and interpretation.

The program concludes its fourth day by addressing the theme of the different categories and behaviors of visitors and the seven educational styles that aim to provide effective guided tours that take into account the difference and differentiation among museum visitors.

Those wishing to register and participate are required to be native speakers of Arabic, in addition to being proficient in the English language, and for the participant to have communication and communication skills, to have a spirit of teamwork, and to commit to time and attendance.