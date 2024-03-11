The Sharjah City Municipality announced the setting of work hours and provision of services during the holy month of Ramadan, confirming its readiness to welcome the holy month according to well-thought-out plans that enhance its supervisory and awareness role to provide the best services to the public.

In this regard, the municipality is intensifying its efforts in monitoring food establishments, especially due to the great demand they are witnessing, with the aim of ensuring compliance with the required health standards, controls and requirements.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, confirmed that the municipality has developed comprehensive plans and a clear strategy to welcome the month of Ramadan, indicating the readiness of all concerned departments to provide services and deal with the public’s comments.

He pointed out that the municipality intensifies various inspection tours during the holy month that include various areas of municipal work to reduce any negative behavior or distortion of the public appearance and take the necessary administrative and legal measures.

Al-Tunaiji explained that food establishments in the city receive intense follow-up and supervision by inspection teams, especially in light of the increase in the number of inspectors with the appointment of 60 inspectors from national cadres who have been qualified and trained to perform the municipality’s supervisory role.

He noted that the municipality will implement 7 major inspection campaigns during the month of Ramadan, including a campaign to ensure the issuance of permits for displaying food outside stores, a campaign to ensure the issuance of permits to provide service to non-Muslim communities during the day of the holy month, a campaign on food display and storage places, another on bakeries, a campaign on popular kitchens, and others. In sweets shops.

He stated that the municipality has allocated a team to implement these campaigns and follow up on food establishments and markets to ensure safe food is provided to consumers and to ensure that the service is provided in accordance with the health conditions and standards approved by the municipality.

Al Tunaiji explained that the municipality is also intensifying its inspection campaigns to monitor distortions in the general appearance and negative behaviors, especially on green spaces that witness a demand from the public to enjoy the beautiful winter weather in the emirate, and the necessary legal and administrative measures will be taken against any violations, especially leaving waste on the ground.

He pointed out that a team of inspectors will monitor and follow up the green areas in various areas such as Al Mamzar, Al Majaz and others, in addition to ensuring the commitment of commercial establishments wishing to extend working hours beyond midnight to issue the necessary permit from the Department of Control and Inspection.

He pointed out that the municipality has set working hours for its service centers to ensure the continued provision of services to the public, as the municipality has clarified through its accounts on social media sites the timings of all the services it provides in Arabic and English. The parks also receive visitors throughout the week from four in the afternoon until 12 midnight.

The Director General of the Municipality explained that the 993 Call Center operates around the clock and receives comments, calls, reports and inquiries from the public throughout the week and around the clock. They are dealt with immediately by transferring them to the relevant departments and divisions. The Municipality invites the public to contact the center for any comments or monitoring of any negative behaviour.