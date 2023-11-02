The Media Committee for the 2023 Sharjah Consultative Council elections visited a number of government departments and bodies in Sharjah with the aim of motivating and encouraging national job cadres to register on the lists of electoral bodies.

These efforts come within the framework of the election slogan “Participate in decision-making,” which seeks to encourage all members of society to actively participate in the democratic process and contribute to choosing those who represent them for council membership.

This step reflects the Media Committee’s commitment to enhancing electoral awareness and increasing participation in the elections.

During these visits, the committee’s team, in cooperation with the Electoral Center of the Sharjah City Municipality, provided employees with an accurate description of the registration process and the necessary steps to participate in the elections, which are easy and convenient.