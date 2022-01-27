Fifty years have passed since His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, assumed the reins of government. Which falls on January 25 of the year 1972, which are years that we do not measure in terms of time only, but rather by the extent of the light that His Highness scattered in the sky of Arab culture to make Sharjah an authentic cultural river that has been telling the depth of Arab thought and conscience. During the fifty years of light, the theater rose in the Emirates thanks to the support of His Highness, and this light then moved to the Gulf and Arab theater, which found in Sharjah a spacious embrace in order to grow and continue in difficult cultural and consumer conditions in which many authentic Arab theaters have retreated. What applies to theater extends to all arts, literature and the large and international cultural activities that Sharjah witnesses every year.

The seventies were the period of founding and laying the first building blocks for much of what we see today. His Highness stood to play his great role in efforts to consolidate the foundations of the Union State at the international political level, but he did not neglect or neglect the consolidation of the cultural role of the emirate. High light, including the establishment of the Sharjah Book Fair, the establishment of the Emirates Society for Fine Arts, the embrace of the Emirates Writers and Writers Union, the opening of Arab cultural clubs and theater halls, and many others, so that the emirate begins to play its real great role in enlightenment that is based on the conscience of the Arab man and his great dreams of creativity, thinking freely and launching Unleash his imagination to transcend the monotony of the past and stand on new ground in a changing world. Throughout this journey, His Highness has accumulated experiences in sober cultural work and brings them closer to each other, so he put forward innovative programs to deliver books to homes, and gave his generous support to writers, writers, cultural platforms, theaters and art exhibitions. And year after year, the cultural light that radiates from Sharjah is shining in the hearts of all the people of the region. And that went beyond that, in the arrival of Sharjah today to be a permanent cultural and Islamic capital. A world book capital, it is also home to the Sharjah International Art Biennial, one of the world’s largest and most highly regarded art events, and much much more.

As writers and artists in the UAE, we were established in this cultural space and we grew up with it. His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi will remain the father who nurtured the tree of light and kept watering it with sweetness until its branches spread to bear fruit in hearts and minds.