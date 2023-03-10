Sharjah (Al Ittihad)
In the evening, the activities of the 20th session of the Sharjah Heritage Days in Hamriya kicked off in the city of Hamriya, which is held this year under the slogan “Heritage and Creativity” in the Heritage Village in Hamriya overlooking the creek of the Hamriya area, which will continue for four days, in the presence of Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute.
The inauguration was attended by Humaid Saif bin Samha Al Shamsi, Head of the Municipal Council in Al Hamriya, His Excellency Saeed Obaid Bouvier Al Shamsi, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Al Hamriyah, His Excellency Humaid Ali Al Ali, Deputy Chairman of the Al Hamriyah Region Council, Humaid Fayez Al Shamsi, Vice President of the Municipal Council, and Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality. In the presence of notables and officials of the region and the councils, and a large gathering of attendees, families, and those interested in heritage and popular heritage, including visitors and residents of Hamriyah and neighboring areas.
A number of institutions are participating in the implementation with the Sharjah Heritage Institute, Al Hamriya Municipality, the Municipal Council of Al Hamriya Region, the Amiri Diwan, which is the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the Sharjah Museums Authority, the Hamriyah District Council, the Department of Social Services, the Hamriyah branch, the Sharjah Ladies Club, the Hamriyah branch, and the Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club. , Art Center in Hamriya, Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Police General Headquarters, schools in the Hamriya area and Al Shula Private School.
The Al-Ayyala teams participating in the events presented popular and folklore performances, and the attendees and guests of the Hamriyah Heritage Days toured the corridors and corners of the Heritage Village, listening to explanations about the most important programs and accompanying activities, in addition to learning about the initiatives that are being implemented during the period of holding the Heritage Days. During the tour, they learned about Pavilions designated for the bodies, departments and institutions participating in the Hamriyah Heritage Days.
Visitors and guests of the Heritage Festival in Hamriya followed workshops related to folklore, and were briefed on the activities taking place in various parts of the Heritage Village in Hamriya, most notably interactive, folkloric and popular theatrical performances and paragraphs that were implemented through schools in the Hamriyah region, as well as traditional songs, acting scenes, folk and sports games and cultural events.
Artistic paragraphs and popular dances were presented by international teams and a number of heritage teams, and competitions for children accompanying the parents were implemented and valuable gifts and prizes were distributed, which added great joy and brought pleasure to those who deserve it from the various participating groups and visitors, in cooperation with various agencies and institutions in the Sharjah government.
Al-Muslim and the audience toured the banks of Khor Al-Hamriya and followed the fishing craft and its association with the region, one of the inherited crafts. After that, the Hamriyah Municipality initiated the celebration of His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam for winning the Arab Heritage Man Award 2023, after Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al-Hamriyah Municipality, presented a cake on this occasion from the banks of Al-Hamriya Creek and cut it with the Muslim and the audience.
Humaid Saif bin Samha Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Hamriyah Region, said that holding Sharjah Heritage Days activities in Al Hamriyah comes within the framework of the insightful vision and wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Heritage aspects of reviving memory and arranging for a prosperous future.
Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, praised the great role of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting heritage and folklore in the conscience of the people of the Emirate of Sharjah, and His Highness’s support for folk and heritage arts in various countries of the world, and the effort of His Highness He also praised the cooperation of various departments, bodies and institutions in the Sharjah government and their keenness to participate in the activities of the Hamriyah Heritage Days. He praised the efforts made by the Sharjah Heritage Institute, represented by its president, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, for the institute’s continuous and close follow-up, and its main role in preserving the heritage, its identity, its popular components, and the legacy of parents and grandparents, stressing that the Sharjah Heritage Days have become a civilized window that sheds light on the authenticity of the past and the nobility of the present and the future. Orient.
