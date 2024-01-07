Sharjah (WAM)

The General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah held a new interactive laboratory as part of the “Development of Government Services” project in the emirate.

Over the course of three weeks, the laboratory focused on redesigning and developing one of the most important services that witness joint work between a number of government departments, agencies and agencies. The laboratory developed a future model for the customer’s journey in the “Certificate of Completion” service for various construction operations in a very fast and effective manner. The entities participating in the laboratory and in charge of the “Certificate of Completion” service have come up with a number of plans for future initiatives based on international quality standards and high efficiency, and achieving customer happiness by developing innovative solutions that facilitate procedures and speed up their implementation, by adopting the unified application platform.

The laboratory witnessed brainstorming and constructive discussions between managers, specialists and experts from various departments in the agencies and bodies related to the certificate issuance procedures, which are: Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Department of Planning and Survey, Department of Housing, Department of Municipal Affairs, Sharjah Digital Office, Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, and Roads Authority. And transportation in Sharjah, in addition to the “Etisalat” group. The total attendance in this government laboratory was more than (60) people, and some of the beneficiaries of this service were also involved, including contractors, consultants, and owners in the emirate. The discussions between the participants were based on scientific and field studies, which made it possible to identify the most prominent difficulties and challenges of immediate service, which contributed to building future visions for serving the customer and meeting his requirements and needs with innovative methods, clear steps and timings as quickly as possible, to make the customer’s journey smoother and with less effort.

The General Secretariat of the Executive Council continues to establish a series of government laboratories in order to work together to design a better customer journey and achieve the objectives of the “Government Services Development” project within precise steps and a specific and short period of time. The Secretariat seeks for the laboratories to be based on thoughtful discussions of the reality of services and to develop future visions and models. It is attended by managers, consultants and experts from the public and private sectors.

