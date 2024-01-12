The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority completed a group of qualitative projects in the field of developing transmission lines and water networks during the year 2023, which included a project to replace a main line in the wells area with a total length of 1,900 meters at a cost of 8 million dirhams, and the main water line from the Al Nahda area to the Industrial Area 4 at a cost of 17.9 million dirhams. AED, with a diameter of 800 mm and a length of 5,335 meters, and a transmission line project with a diameter of 800 mm and a length of 1.7 km from the Budaiya neighborhood to the Hoshi neighborhood, at a total cost of 3.75 million dirhams. The implementation of projects to replace old water networks with new networks of the GRE type conforming to the latest international specifications has also been completed, and this is in the Yarmouk area. Al-Sabkha, Semnan, Al-Ghafia, and Al-Rifa’a. Water delivery services have also been completed in some of these areas, and work is underway on the remaining areas.

Engineer Faisal Al Sarkal, Director of the Water Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, explained that the authority is working on the continuous development of water transmission networks and raising the quantities of water flow to meet the rapid growth in water supply in various regions of Sharjah. The authority has developed a strategy for water sustainability and network development through the implementation of expansions and ambitious development projects to keep pace with the progress of… Comprehensive development in the fields of infrastructure and the great construction, economic and cultural boom witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

He pointed out that the Authority is currently working on implementing a number of projects to develop the main water networks. In the field of water transmission line projects, work is underway to implement the Al-Layyah Canal project with a length of 8.7 km, at a total cost of 31 million dirhams, and the completion rate has reached 90%. Work is also underway to implement a transmission line from the area. Khedira to Hamda station, with a diameter of 800 mm and a length of 15 km, at a total cost of 31 million dirhams, and the completion rate reached 25%. Work is also on the transportation line from the Al-Rifaa area to the Al-Fasht area, with a diameter of 800 mm and a length of 2.9 km, at a total cost of 8.8 million dirhams, and the completion rate has reached. 10%.

In the field of distribution network projects, Al Sarkal said, “The Authority is implementing many distribution network projects in various regions of Sharjah to ensure the delivery of high-quality water service to all subscribers and to meet the needs of new development projects in various residential, commercial, industrial, tourism and agricultural sectors, where a water line project is currently being implemented for Al-Bataeh Camp in Al-Bataeh area, with a length of 4,398 meters and a diameter of 300 mm, at a total cost amounting to 2 million dirhams, with a completion rate of 95%. Work has also begun on the second phase of Al-Mawradah Area 8, with a total length of 8,715 meters, and a total cost of 3.1 million dirhams. The completion rate is 73%, and work has resumed. In a water network project for wells in Muzaira’a, with a length of 9,972 meters, at a total cost amounting to 4.8 million dirhams, with a completion rate of 75%, and the start of implementation of a water line project for a cow farm with a length of 12,534 meters and a diameter of 400 mm, at a total cost amounting to 12.7 million dirhams, where the completion rate reached 54%, and the start of implementation of the water network in Hoshi area, “Phase Four”, with a length of 24,972 meters and a total cost of 9.6 million dirhams.

Al Sarkal stressed that the new lines being implemented by the authority are carried out according to the best specifications and use extensions made of insulated carbon steel to suit health requirements. The pipes used are considered the strongest, most solid and can withstand pressure and are less susceptible to damage or breakage in the field of water transport, which will enhance and ensure continuity of service with quality and efficiency. High.