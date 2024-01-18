Throughout the year 2023, the Sharjah Charitable Society provided cash assistance worth 17.8 million dirhams from the Zakat account, benefiting 11,291 beneficiaries of limited income, in addition to the elderly, divorcees, and widows who are not beneficiaries of government aid, ensuring a decent life for them.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, confirmed that the Society relies on the zakat of benefactors and their charitable contributions to support deserving families by providing regular monthly cash assistance, explaining that monthly assistance is provided to deserving cases registered in the Society’s lists at its main headquarters and all of its subsidiary departments in Al Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba and Khor Fakkan. Dibba Al-Hisn, pointing out that January 2023 had the highest percentage of monthly expenses with a value of 1.7 million dirhams, followed by the month of February with a value of 1.694 million dirhams.

He pointed out that the association is keen to respect the privacy of beneficiaries by allowing applications to be submitted through the website, which provides greater ease and privacy.