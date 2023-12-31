This Friday afternoon, the Thuillier theater hosted the eleventh edition of the “Share your talents” gala. This artistic and solidarity initiative raised more than 3,300 euros for the SOLUM association (Solidarity for the World), destined for the missions of the Carmelite fathers in Burkina Faso, Togo and Ivory Coast. The public contributed more than 1,500 euros: the Reina group, 1,000 and the Cervantes school, 800. This educational center also gave another 800 euros to the UAPO Foundation (Oncology Patient Support Unit) during the gala. Dance groups from different academies and the conservatory, as well as musical groups and soloists participated in this artistic marathon whose main characteristic is sharing experiences and doing so in a supportive and fraternal environment. Among the participating groups and soloists were the Animeros de Caravaca; the Rociero Choir of Caravaca de la Cruz; the dance academies “Dafne Dance Academy” and “EDIG Dance Studio”; a dance group from the Conservatory of Music and the caravaqueña singer Sonia García. The gala was presented by Cristian Pérez, an Engineering student at the Polytechnic University of Valencia and member of the Animeros de Caravaca group.

This activity arose eleven years ago within the Unity and Fraternity association formed by a group of people from the Focolare Movement in Caravaca de la Cruz. The vice president of the association, Consuelo Marín, commented that “one more year we meet to make the concern of those of us who are part of the “Unidad y Fraternidad” association a reality, which consists of living fraternity by undertaking activities that allow us to grow unity. among us and to do good for humanity. “In this way – she added – the possibility of getting closer, getting to know each other and carrying out activities in which our predilection for those most in need becomes concrete is revealed.”

The purpose of “Share your talents” is to promote actions that allow working towards the common good and giving visibility to artistic talents; and, at the same time, to associations and institutions that work to meet the needs of different groups, both in the municipality of Caravaca and in other places.

Those attending the gala, friends and family collaborated with the acquisition of tickets with which they could participate in the raffle of 17 lots of products offered by individuals, businesses and companies. Professor Lázaro Amor, representing the Cervantes school, delivered two checks of 800 euros each to Solmun's secretary, Antonia García, and the collaborator of the UAPO Foundation, in Caravaca, Ana Belén Martínez. Both thanked the solidarity action of this educational center and reported on the actions they carry out and the objectives they pursue.

Before the end of the gala, Sonia López Giménez, representing Unidad y Fraternidad, presented a check for 2,546 euros to Teresa Aranda, Solmun delegate in Caravaca de la Cruz. Aranda thanked UyF for the initiative, the public's attendance and the artistic contributions of the participating artists. She encouraged UyF members to continue working and organizing these types of solidarity initiatives. On behalf of the Caravaca de la Cruz City Council, collaborator of the event, Lydia Melgares, councilor for Social Services and Health, was present at the theater; Isabel López, Councilor for Family, Seniors and People with Special Needs; and Salvador López, Councilor for Youth, Open Government and Citizen Participation, who addressed the attendees to thank the artistic participation and encourage the Unidad y Fraternidad association to continue working on the different programs it carries out in the municipality.