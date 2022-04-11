The strict quarantine in Shanghai, China, has driven its inhabitants to despair. So much so that videos have been broadcast on social networks in which the heartbreaking cries of people can be heard clamoring for food from the windows of their homes.

22 days ago, The Chinese government decreed a total quarantine in the city due to the increase in covid-19 cases. Within the measures, it was stipulated that the inhabitants could only go out once a day to collect the food that the State supplies them.

In order to contain the spread of the virus, the government has increased testing and has separated families in which there are infected people, for which citizens have been increasingly dissatisfied.

Neverthelessfood shortages have increased and, due to strict regulations in Shanghai, the more than 25 million citizens who live there are not allowed to go out to supermarkets and have not been able to do anything about it.

Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding wrote a tweet in which he pointed out that the inhabitants of the metropolis will not be able to last much longer locked up in their homes and that there will most likely be looting in the coming days.

“The narrator worries that there are big problems. In Shanghainese dialect, he predicts that people will not be able to hold out much longer and anticipates that a tragedy may happen, ”said the specialist.

residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy).pic.twitter.com/jsQt6IdQNh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

Additionally, several health professionals have publicly reiterated that the new strain of the virus, omicron, is so infectious that lockdowns cannot contain the surge in infections.

However, the Chinese regime insists on implementing strict measures to curb the health crisis, although these regulations have brought other problems.

Now, 25 million inhabitants are crying out for the delivery of basic necessities and, although the government has intensified assistance in some parts of the city, in other areas the situation remains critical.

This is because drivers are blocked and delivery apps fail to cover service in many areas of Shanghai.

23) But elsewhere in the city, there are scenes of looting / mob attacking food shipments too. There are many other small protest videos too—but you get the idea. It’s not everywhere, but it is happening often I’m told. pic.twitter.com/W50JtuU4R8 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, told AFP that the current crisis is “an outcome that the zero-Covid strategy is supposed to avoid.”

infections

According to the daily report of the World Health Organization (WHO), China currently has 413 thousand active cases of covid – 19.

During the month of March, the Chinese government managed to stabilize the increase in infections by carrying out massive tests and restricting travel.

However, these efforts have been in vain, as the spread of the virus has reached figures not seen since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

15) FOOD PRICE GOUGING—in normal times, these veggies would cost 20-30 RMBs. This guy charges 100 RMBs plus 200 RMB delivery fee—300 RMBs—so a ~10x cost increase for food, assuming you can even get delivery. That’s not sustainable for 26 million people. pic.twitter.com/z2pq8HKHvQ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

