Dubai (Union)

Coinciding with the International Paddle League, the singer and composer Shamma Hamdan will perform a concert in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on June 8, and is preparing to prepare a bouquet of her most famous songs to be presented at the ceremony, including: “Moajeba”, “I Stubborn With You” and “ My father understands.

The ceremony will be held as part of a group of exciting performances that accompany the holding of the first World Paddle Championship, in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, from 8 to 11 June 2023. 4 teams, including 24 of the best padel players in the world, will participate in the tournament. 4 concerts will be held on the sidelines with the participation of elite players. International artists under the title “Best Performances in the Stadium”.

Shamma Hamdan won several awards during her artistic career, including “Best Singer” in the “Murex D’or” Awards in 2014, and “Best Singer” in the Emirati Film Competition in 2015, and in 2017 she won the “Best Performance” award in the Middle East within MTV Europe Music Awards.