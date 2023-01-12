Shakira Y bizarre They are currently, and by far, the two most talked about musicians on the entire internet. The Music Session #53, which seems to have been dedicated entirely to Gerard Piqué, went viral as soon as it was released and has garnered tens of millions of views in less than a day. A lot of controversy has surrounded this topic due to its powerful lyrics, which have divided the opinions of Internet users. However, the Colombian is also in another controversy. And it is that an influencer of hers has accused her of plagiarism for her most recent song. Why is she accused of this?

Why is Shakira accused of plagiarism?

These complaints began when a young Venezuelan spoke openly about the possibility that Shakira plagiarized one of your topics. Is about Briellaa tiktoker with more than 1.3 million followers. In her official account of the video platform, the content creator assured that the Music Session #53 shares a very noticeable similarity with his song “Only you”.

The influencer compared both songs, emphasizing the chorus of the Colombian song. Briella she was a little scared of the repercussion of this serious accusation. She may face a lot of criticism on social media. However, many netizens have supported her. The tiktoker argues that her efforts deserve recognition.

Young Venezuelan asked for the credits in the Music Session of Shakira and Bizarrap

Briella made a surprising request in his TikTok. The content creator said, hoping she wouldn’t get into too much trouble for this, that she should appear under her name in the new topic of Shakira Y bizarre.

“I’m not doing it with bad intentions, but simply for me, as a composer, it would be an honor, really, to have credits in this song because of the admiration that I feel for Shakira and for Biza. I simply wanted to share it with you and give me her opinion, ”she commented in one of her videos.