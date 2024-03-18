Friday, March 22, is 'D' day for the Colombian Shakira, which presents his new album, with already known songs and other new ones, in which Gerardo Piqué, his 'ex', is expected to be one of the protagonists.

Well, at least that is what is speculated, while the Colombian is still pending what happens with her children. Sasha and Milan, with whom he lives in Miami, United States.

What is known

The work is called 'Women no longer cry', which will be a success, as music experts in the world have predicted. In it there are works like 'I congratulate you' and 'Acrostic'.

The greatest expectation there is with the new songs, those that have not been released, but whose lyrics have been leaked in some media.

And even the Colombian singer herself anticipated something about them in an interview with The Times UKand stated that there is a song with which he hopes to put aside what happened with the former defender of the Barcelona.

“I hope it's the last song I'll write about this and for him. I felt like there was still something there, stuck in my throat, and I needed to get it out. I played it to Sony's head of marketing and he started crying. I had never seen a man cry in my studio before,” he said.

Shakira, in the same interview, assured: “There was a lot of sacrifice for love,” in reference to the past of her life with Piqué.

And he stated: “Surely in time you will regret it. And someday you will want to come back to my door.”

