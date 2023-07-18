Shakira makes Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughters dance Waka Waka, viral video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ronaldo, Georgina and Shakira.
Emotional video captured by the CR7 couple themselves.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The daughters of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez They have become a trend this Monday due to the tender video in which they listen and dance to the rhythm of Shakira.
(You may be interested in: Shakira and Gerard Piqué: they reveal a secret, what do their children call Clara Chía?)
In the video that Georgina herself captured, you can see how the couple’s youngest daughter, Bella Esmeralda, plays with Eva, the other minor, on a sofa. The eldest has a cell phone that plays the famous song known as the ‘Waka Waka’ by the Colombian Shakira.
To the rhythm of Shakira
Upon hearing the rhythm, the baby, who used to kiss and caress her sister, begins to dance with the movement of her arms, arousing the tenderness of her mother and Internet users.
Georgina Rodríguez, who posted the video to her Instagram stories, wrote about the images: “Love, the greatest force in the universe.”
The Waka Waka is one of the most famous songs of the Colombian singer. It was the official theme of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa.
SPORTS
