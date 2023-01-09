Monday, January 9, 2023
Shakira announced a new song: Direct dart towards Piqué?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 9, 2023
in Sports
Shakira at Cannes Film Festival

Shakira at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Shakira at Cannes Film Festival 2022

‘A wolf like me is not for guys like you’, says the lyrics.

2023 began vividly for Shakira and Gerard Pique, the ex-partner who announced their separation in June 2022, but who has not stopped producing daily news.

See also  Peru ceases functions of its ambassador in Bolivia after criticizing Evo Morales

Everything indicates that the Colombian has had to postpone her trip to Miami, United States, where he will settle, for the health of his father.

(Shakira is furious with Piqué because of this “twitch” with her son, video)
(Sergio Busquets congratulates Piqué with background music by Shakira, video)

Piqué continues with his toy, the ‘Kings League’, the soccer tournament promoted by him, which would have generated a disagreement with the Colombian in recent days.

Last Friday, the former defender was the protagonist of a streaming and was accompanied by his eldest son, Milan.

Shakira reacted and it is pointed out that she did not like the presence of her son in that ‘twitch’ at all, because she did not have her consent.

The letter

This Monday, the Spanish media released a new song by the Colombian, who published a phrase considered a direct dart towards Piqué.

“A wolf like me is not for guys like you! 11/01”, wrote the Barranquillera in a trill, which aroused a lot of curiosity.

Shakira’s messages to her ex-partner seem to be recurring since the launch of her work ‘I congratulate you’, a few months ago.
(Ivana Knöll reappeared and the sensual fan ‘threw several players into the water’)

See also  Uncatchable Dia, Senegal celebrates their first victory: Qatar beat 3-1

