The new movie Barbie, with Margot Robbie, will have a soundtrack that many music lovers will probably lick their fingers at. The most popular artists of the moment have recorded new work, including Dua Lipa. Dance formation Aqua has also been released from mothballs for a special remix of its wrong hit. It will be exciting music with a sexless film.

