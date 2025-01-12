

He Seville has returned to work a few hours after the match against Valencia in a closed-door session in which the Sevillistas have been able to carry out recovery training to measure the efforts of last Saturday, when they were able to secure a point against the Valencian team thanks to a Pedrosa’s last goal on matchday 19 of LaLiga EA Sports, equaling Rioja’s first goal (1-1).

In this way, the team led by García Pimienta is already preparing its weapons before officially starting on Tuesday its preparation for the next league match, which will take place on Saturday, January 18 in Montilivi, since on Monday the Sevillistas will rest for said Tuesday, prepare consecutively every day until the clash, the first game away from the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán this 2025.

At 2:00 p.m. the ball is expected to roll in what will be the premiere of the second round of the league, on that 20th day of the domestic championship, where the Nervionenses have the complex mission of dispelling the great doubts that hang over the quality of the squad, the lack of competitiveness in practically all its lines, and the inability from the bench to overcome the emotional situation, where the white and red coach continues looking for the formula to get him performance to his men.

It should be noted that this coming Tuesday, January 14 at 1:00 p.m. the official presentation of Ruben Vargas as a new Nervión footballer, after last Saturday the Swiss international already had his first minutes defending the red and white jersey, being also the highlight on García Pimienta’s side, with a shot from a distance that ended up hitting the goal post defended by Mamardashvili.