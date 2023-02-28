THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 1:14 p.m.



The former presidents of the Cartagena Port Authority Yolanda Muñoz and Antonio Sevilla will declare as investigated before the head of the Investigating Court number 1 of Cartagena next Friday. The summons of both on February 24 was postponed due to the strike being waged by the lawyers of the administration of justice, but the court has once again summoned Sevilla and Muñoz on March 3.

Both must appear under investigation as a result of the complaint filed in January by the Prosecutor’s Office about the alleged rigging of contracts and the assignment of jobs to people linked to the Popular Party between 2014 and 2021. The possible crimes of prevarication, trafficking of influence, privileged information/revealing of secrets, negotiations and prohibited activities, and falsification of a public document, in relation to eight facts.

On March 3, the court plans to take a statement from two other investigated in the case. The previous day, the instructor has summoned four other people, as LA VERDAD has been able to learn.

On the other hand, according to sources from the Superior Court of Justice, the appearance as popular accusation of the PSOE political party, and the CCOO and UGT unions, has been rejected, as long as the existence of an organic agreement in this sense is not proven, as well such as the presentation of a deposit of 15,000 euros.