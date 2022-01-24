Monday, January 24, 2022
Several injured and the assailant killed in a shooting at a German university

January 24, 2022
in World Europe
attack in germany

German police in a file photo.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/NEWS5/ BAUERNFEIND

German police in a file photo.

With a long weapon, the attacker had broken into a university auditorium in Heidelberg.

Several people were injured this Monday in an attack at the University of Heidelberg, perpetrated by an individual equipped with a long gun and who was killed, police said.

“A lone attacker injured several people in an auditorium with a long gun. The attacker died,” Mannheim police said in a statement.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

AFP

