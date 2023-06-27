Monday, June 26, 2023



| Updated 06/27/2023 08:32h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The lightning strike caused this Monday afternoon forest fires in various areas of the Region of Murcia. Members of the Infomur Plan intervened throughout the afternoon in the work to extinguish the fires that originated in the Sierra de la Pila, in Fortuna; between the Sierra de Lavia and the Valle del Aceniche, in Cehegín; the Finca de la Yedra, in Jumilla; and the Sierra del Carche, in Jumilla.

FV







In the fire declared in the Sierra de la Pila, which is still active this Tuesday morning, two CEIS forest brigades and fire brigades remained overnight. And it is expected that this morning two helicopters and two other land forestry brigades will join. In total, about 50 people.



Forest Fire Defense Unit (UDIF)







Three of the fires, the one in Sierra del Carche, the one in Cehegín and the one in Finca de la Yedra, were controlled between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. At 3:31 a.m. another fire was reported in the Sierra del Carche, which at 7:30 a.m. was considered under control. CEIS firefighters and a land forestry brigade intervened at the scene.