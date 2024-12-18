12/18/2024



Updated at 11:05 a.m.





Several faults in the catenary in Palencia they have affected different trains alvia that connect Santander with Valladolid, Madrid and Alicante, causing delays of up to six hours and forcing road travelers to transfer to buses in certain sections.

According to information from Adif and Renfe, consulted by Europa Press, the incidentswhich were recorded on Tuesday and continue this Wednesdayhave interrupted circulation between Frómista and Osorno (on the Santander-Palencia line) due to a lack of tension in the catenary, which they are trying to solve “as soon as possible.” And, in the meantime, an alternative road transport plan has been established to guarantee the mobility of travelers.

Regarding the impact on the infrastructure and its effect on railway circulation, at 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday the convoy that had left at 7:00 p.m. from Cantabria to Chamartín (it had to arrive at 11:24 p.m.) was stopped between Frómista and Osorno due to a breakdown between Frómista and Espinosa, which arrived in the capital at 3:25 in the morning, 241 minutes late (four hours).

The Alvia from Madrid was also affected, leaving at 7:08 p.m., to Santander, arriving at 11:38 p.m., which was carrying 161 passengers and ended its journey 372 minutes later (six hours late) after being detained in Frómista.









And although this Wednesday at 5:50 a.m. Adif electrification personnel repaired the incident on the affected route (between Frómista and Osorno), they observed more breakdowns between the latter town and Espinosa, which is why different services are also being affected this day.

Specifically, the Alvia Santander (06.48) – Alicante (14.43) and the one that goes from Madrid (07.45) to Santander (12.06), which has to rotate in Palencia.

Also, the regional trains between Santander (09.20) and Valladolid (13.20) and the latter city (09.52) and the Cantabrian capital (13.43), for which an Alternative Road Transport Plan has been enabled between Monzón de Campos and Alar del King.