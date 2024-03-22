The deceased friend is remembered with particular affection by someone who was “at home” at Mediaset for many years, Barbara D'Urso.

In these hours a terrible loss has struck Mediaset. There are many well-known faces who are part of the company's present and past who have dedicated a message of condolence on this occasion. Barbara D'Urso, former presenter of the well-known show Afternoon Five she wanted to share a post on her social media, as well as a story, in which she remembers an important person, a professional from the company for which she worked for decades.

On social media, practically in the same minutes, as we were saying, many television personalities dedicated a moving message to her hair stylist disappeared a few hours ago. We read the messages of Gerry Scotti and, indeed, Barbara D'Urso, but not only. Mara Venier, Alba Parietti and other celebrities who had the opportunity to collaborate with the Mediaset professional.

The official announcement was made by TgCom24, the company's main information portal. Silvia Pizzi, the hair stylist who for years worked for some of Mediaset's main programmes, is remembered with particular affection by someone who was “at home” at Mediaset for many years, Barbara D'Urso. On Instagram she used very sweet words to pay homage to her:

And finally you flew away. No more suffering Silvietta… The many years together remain in my heart, in every program, every day. And how many brushes, how many curls, how many hairdryers, how many hairstyles, how many laughs, and now… how much sadness.

The post is accompanied by a photo that portrays the Neapolitan presenter with Silvia Pizzi, intent on working on her hair. The Mediaset professional has collected many years of work. It is also thanks to her, and to many make up artists, that every television character on Mediaset appeared as we know them on the screen.

We read from the TgCom24 portal that Silvia Pizzi, “highly esteemed hair stylist of our stars and for many years of the presenters of our news programs, would soon turn 43”. The short statement concludes: “The management and editorial staff of Tgcom24 join the family and comrade Marco in this moment of pain.”