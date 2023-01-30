Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

In the series “24” she played an FBI agent. Actress Annie Wersching has died after a serious illness. Kiefer Sutherland is also mourning.

Munich/Washington – US actress Annie Wersching died at the age of just 45. Wersching died on Sunday (local time), as reported by CNN, citing her husband Stephen Full and her publicist Craig Schneider.

“There is a huge hole in the soul of this family, but she left us the means to fill it,” the TV station quoted a brief statement from the deceased’s husband as saying. It was further stated that cancer was the cause of death.

During her acting career, Wersching had played roles in dozens of television series. The formats included “Star Trek: Enterprise”, “Star Trek: Picard”, “Bosch”, “General Hospital”, “Vampire Diaries”, “Charmed” or “CSI”. One of Wersching’s best-known roles was that of FBI agent Renee Walker in Action Thriller Series “24” alongside Kiefer Sutherland.

The Hollywood star was also one of the many companions who said goodbye to the actress on social media. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter, offering condolences to his former colleague’s family. Wersching was one of the greatest actresses he had ever worked with, said the “24” main actor.

Jon Cassar, producer and director of 24, also said emotionally: “My heart is broken into more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and an infectious smile. She took my breath away with her great talent. Annie became more than just a co-worker, she became a true friend to me, my family and all the actors and crew who worked with her.”

Former colleagues start appeal for donations for Wersching’s family

In addition to her acting roles, Wersching also lent her voice to the video game “The Last of Us”. The game’s developer, Neil Druckmann, also commemorated the deceased: “Annie, you left us way too soon.”

Druckmann and also actress Jeri Ryan (“Stark Trek: Picard”) called for donations for the family of the deceased. A corresponding GoFundMe campaign for Werschings Söhne was launched. After just 13 hours, more than 135,000 US dollars (equivalent to around 124,000 euros) were collected there. (kh)