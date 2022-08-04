The new minister announced his proposals to combat high inflation in the country and stabilize the foreign exchange market.

With the economic scenario increasingly unstable, Peronist Sergio Massa took office this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022) as Argentina’s new Minister of Economy. He will be responsible for leading a “super ministry”, from the unification of the Economy, Productive Development, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries portfolios.

The former president of the Chamber takes office with the mission of containing the effects of an inflation that reaches 64% accumulated in 12 months until June, the highest level in 30 years.

In his inaugural speech, Massa said he was not a “superminister, not a magician or savior” and highlighted that, despite grow 6% per yearthe country deals with a great distrust in its currency, weight, and disorder in public spending.

The minister promised to meet the fiscal deficit target of 2.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), established in the agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund). He also intends to strengthen the Central Bank’s dollar reserves to stabilize the foreign exchange market.

The new management will also focus on expanding exports to raise the primary surplus.

To contain inflation, which considers “the biggest factory of poverty any country can have”, Massa proposed to make up for the losses in wages with an extraordinary bonus. The minister stated, however, that the value and frequency of this measure will be announced throughout August.

SUPERMINISTRY

Massa started announcing his economic team on Monday (1.Aug.2022).

Here are the main names:

Raúl Rigo , Secretary of Finance;

Eduardo Setti Secretary of Finance;

Juan Jose Bahillo Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries;

José Ignacio de Mendiguren Secretary of Production;

Matías Tombolini Secretary of Inland Commerce;

Jorge Neme , Secretary of Development Planning and Federal Competitiveness;

, Jorge Solmi director of the Federal Operational Coordination Unit;

Marco Lavagna director of indec (National Institute of Statistics and Census);

Daniel Marx head of the public debt committee;

Lisandro Cleri vice president of the Central Bank;

Leonardo Madcur head of advisors to the Ministry;

Jorge Domper , undersecretary of Budget;

Claudia Balestrini , undersecretary of Public Revenue.

