Sergio Higuita He is another of the Colombian cyclists who are expected to have a good 2024, since 2023 was not so good for him.

The team's Antioquian cyclist bora He continues training hard to face a year in which he wants to 'remove the thorn' of a previous season to forget.

(Linda Caicedo scores a great mid-distance goal, from another planet! Video)(Gerard Piqué: his energetic reaction after learning that Shakira is harassed)

The novelty

Little is known about his calendar. It was in the budget that he will be on the roster of the Colombian team for the Colombia Tour, from February 6 to 11.

However, the Colombian Cycling Federation confirmed to TIME that he and Daniel Martinez They will be absent from the test, since Bora did not provide them.

Photo: BORA -Hansgrohe / SprintCycling

Well, aside from sports, Higuita was in the news in the first days of the year, as it was known that she married Laura Duke.

In the video, Higuita spoke about the expectation of his new life, while his wife also had words for the runner.

(Sudden turn in possible purchase of Arturo Vidal: America's rival would clear the way)

Sports