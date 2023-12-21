The singer Farik Grippa issued a statement this Wednesday, December 20, in which he clarified his current situation with record producer Sergio George. As you remember, a few months ago the national artist came out to talk about his contract with Chim Pum Music, in which he alleged that this writing had clauses that did not favor his artistic growth. However, it seems that the disagreements between the two have come to an end.

What did Sergio George think about Farik Grippa?

Despite the differences that were made public, the American businessman Sergio George always showed his consideration for Farik Grippa. Thus, on one occasion, she referred to him in a positive way, when she had a conversation with the program 'America today'.

“I wish Farik much success in his career with all my heart (…). But there is a protocol of being professional, you can't do that with a contract that took a month of negotiations“he said on América TV.

What did Farik Grippa say about his disagreements with Sergio George?

A few months ago, Farik Grippa pointed out that he did not have the best of concepts about Sergio George; However, she now surprised by issuing a statement on these differences that became media. The 'Háblame de ti' interpreter revealed that he met with the music producer, during his visit to Peru, to clarify the issue and, finally, they reached an agreement.

Farik Grippa issued a statement. Photo: Farik Grippa/Instagram

“I want to clarify the admiration I have for Mr. Sergio's musical career and express my respect to the president of the label, Mr. Gil Shavit, who has had the initiative to resolve the issue satisfactorily. I wish you both the best (…). Likewise, I want to clarify that at no time did I mention being faced with an abusive contract nor was I unable to give shows.“says part of the statement.