Fire! Sergio Galliani surprised more than one by his statements about Melissa Paredes. And it is that the actress joined the cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” a few days ago with the character of patty. As you remember, the singer of the Chabelos He was one of the most important figures in the television series america television for several years playing Miguel Ignacio de las Casas.

What did Sergio Galliani say about Melissa Paredes?

The artist was being interviewed with his wife, Connie Chaparro, for a charity project when they asked his opinion, as an actor, about the work he was doing. Melissa Paredes he is doing in the novel “At the bottom there is room.”

However, what no one expected is that the musician also confessed that not only had he not seen the ex-beauty queen’s performance, but he did not even know who it was.

“She hasn’t heard, she hasn’t heard (about Melissa Paredes’ performance),” Connie Chaparro said with a laugh, trying to lighten the situation after Galliani fell silent at the question.

“I don’t watch TV, I’m sorry, and I don’t know who it is either”, Sergio revealed. “I swear. Don’t even tell me names… as far as I worked, I know. After that, I don’t know anyone… (To Melissa Paredes) I don’t know her, unfortunately, I don’t know her”affirmed the popular ‘nachito‘ in the live link of Bárbara Mamani, a reporter for La República.

How was the debut of Melissa Paredes in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The influencer also debuted in the novel as ‘Patty’, a young woman who works distributing menus. Following that line, she was able to interact withjoel gonzales when she brought him his lunch, so viewers suspect that she could be his new love interest and that it will make him forget aboutMacarena.

What did Rodrigo González say about Melissa Paredes?

‘Peluchín’ did not hesitate to mock the acting return of Paredes, stating that it works out for him to play a character because he “lives acting”. “I think that’s where Melissa stands out best, better than driving… If I were a producer, I would consider her (Melissa) more for acting than for driving,” he said.Gigi Miterdefending the work of the model and highlighting that this is the area where it has done best.

“It works out very well for him,” González agreed. “You’re right. She has been a protagonist… When she is in a show giving her opinion and playing her with so much backpack on her back. It is a mistake that many producers make: ‘As she is scandalous, as she is always involved in controversy, she can make it easier for us in the audience’. And what happens? It ends up being the opposite effect,” explained the television presenter.

Will Melissa Paredes kiss Erick Elera in the series?

‘Patty’ interacted in AFHS with Joel Gonzales (Erick Elera), so the fandom of the series believes that they will end up together. For this reason, the program “Send whoever is in charge” wanted to know if at some point she will do a kiss scene.

“I think Patty is going to bring many surprises,” the former reality girl said at the beginning. But María Pía asked her if she would “play” Joel in fiction and the model replied: “I think that little by little they will discover it with the character. I can only tell you that Patty promises,” she revealed. .

