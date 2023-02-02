Federal Justice revoked this Wednesday, 1st, one of the last two orders of house arrest that kept former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sérgio Cabral Filho detained at home. He remains banned from leaving, but now by a single decision, which is also contested by his lawyers.

The revocation decision was taken by the 1st Specialized Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2). Unanimously, based on the vote of the rapporteur, federal judge Simone Schreiber, the collegiate replaced house arrest with the use of an electronic ankle bracelet, prohibition of leaving Brazil and monthly attendance at court. The decision took place in the Efficiency Operation process, which investigated the sending abroad of approximately R$ 300 million obtained in bribes.

“I consider that the ordinary instances must be consistent with what has been decided by the Superior Courts and, in view of the understanding signed by the STF regarding the preventive detention of Sérgio Cabral, it is repeated, in a case very similar to the treaty in this case, the request made by the Defense to revoke the preventive house arrest must be granted”, recorded the judge in her vote, which was followed by her colleagues. The First Specialized Panel considered that there were no more reasons to justify the arrest and understood that there was an excess of the custody period and that Cabral does not pose a risk to public order and the instruction of the process, which has already been concluded.

In the case whose appeal was judged this Wednesday, Cabral was sentenced to 20 years, 4 months and 21 days in prison for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering. The investigation concluded that he received more than US$16.5 million “hidden from the simulation of legal transactions between the legal entities Arcadia Associados SA and Centennial Asset Mining Fund Llc, and the subsequent maintenance of this amount outside the country without declaration”. In addition, he received bribes of R$ 1 million from businessman Eike Batista “by simulating the provision of legal services by the office of Adriana Ancelmo (lawyer, Cabral’s ex-wife)”, according to the conviction.

The former governor of Rio remains under arrest at home due to another decision by the same court, this one referring to Operation Calicut, which was carried out in November 2016 and led to the arrest of Cabral. Accused of leading a wide-ranging bribery scheme, the former governor of Rio has already been sentenced to more than 300 years in prison. He was imprisoned for six years – from November 2016 to December last year, when he went under house arrest.