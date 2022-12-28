For some time, the future of Sergio Busquets within FC Barcelona has been a total question mark. The veteran containment midfielder, who has already resigned from the Spain team, appreciates that his best times with the ball are behind him and although it is true that he continues at a good pace, he has been overwhelmed by the youngsters and he himself considers that It is the perfect moment for a new generation to step forward and command the Catalans.
Despite this, the intentions of Xavi and the Barcelona board of directors are clear, they want the Blaugrana ‘5’ to continue at the club for at least one more year and the team coach has taken it upon himself to speak with Sergio to obtain a “yes”. ” On your part. It seems that said talk has been positive and has played in favor of those from Barcelona, as Mundo Deportivo affirms that Sergio values renewing for one more season today more than ever.
Busquets had a foot and a half in the MLS, where he would arrive at Inter Miami where David Beckham was waiting for him with open arms. However, everything has changed, since reaching the southern United States team was a plan between friends and after the imminent renewal of Messi by PSG, the signing of Suárez with the Gremio team and the future of Fábregas in France, Sergio will not give way to the league of stars and stripes, as the whole scenario has changed.
