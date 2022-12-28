🔒 #NewsMD: Sergio Busquets is already planning to renew with FC Barcelona

❗️ The captain’s rudder, who has changed his mind and now considers continuing

🗣 A chat with Xavi and the more than possible continuity of Messi in Paris stop him from going to the US

✍️ @martinezferran pic.twitter.com/PLDRLlkGpr

– Sports World (@sportsworld) December 28, 2022