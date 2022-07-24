The totanero Sergio Baxter, 21, continues to shine in a summer in which he is becoming the fashionable triathlete in Spain. This Sunday he won the gold medal at the World Cup held in Pontevedra, an event that is one step below the World Series.

All in all, the level of the 64 participants was very high and Baxter, who three weeks ago achieved his first major international victory in the European Cup in Holten (Holland), completed a splendid performance this Sunday, beating at the finish line Antonio Serrat from Vigo and Max Studer from Switzerland. The totanero triathlete had to work hard in the last two sectors, climbing positions in the cycling sector and finishing off his rivals in a great foot race.