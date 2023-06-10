We are in the middle of the month of June of this 2023so there are many parents, students and teachers who are waiting for the summer holidays to start, that is, for the end of the school year 2022-2023 of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP).

However, it must be remembered that, due to the modifications that the educational authorities made to the 2022-2023 school calendar, The school year will end earlier than what was contemplated last yearwhen?

As we mentioned earlier, initially the SEP had set a date for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. However, by making some changes to the calendar this year, the date changed as well.

It is in this way that now, instead of ending the school year for preschool, primary and secondary students on July 26 of the current year, the class period will end on July 19, that is, one week earlier than expected. planned in 2022.

The foregoing is due to the fact that, with the modifications, although the days of classes were not affected, due to the fact that postponed the intensive continuous training workshop for teachers without the presence of students, basic education students will be able to enjoy their summer vacation from July 20, 2023.

However, there are two states of the Mexican Republic where high school students preschool, primary and secondary they will go on vacation before the rest of the 30 states of Mexico.

The states where the basic education students will finish before the 2022-2023 school year are Sinaloa and Coahuilaalthough, it should be made clear, the advancement of the summer holidays occurs for different reasons in the two aforementioned entities.

In the case of the state of sinaloathe SEP 2022-2023 school year will end earlier due to the high temperatures that have been recorded in recent weeks, so instead of leaving on July 19, they will go on summer vacation on June 29, that is, from June 30 they will be free.

Meanwhile, in the state of Coahuila Summer holidays will be brought forward for next July 4, at the end of classes on July 3since the schools of this northern Mexican entity will have to comply with the study plans and programs established in the SEP calendar.