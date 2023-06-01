He next July of this 2023 The 2022-2023 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) will be officially terminated, however, while that long-awaited date for students and teachers arrives, there are still a few days off for basic education students in the Mexican Republic.

However, it must be taken into account that, as a result of the modifications that the Ministry of Public Education made a few months ago, the students of the country’s public schools already they will not have a school bridge that was planned for this coming month of Junewhat is it about?

This is the last day of the month of May 2023, which means that, practically, the heaviest of the school year 2022-2023 It’s over and, consequently, there’s very little left for the summer holidays to begin this year.

Now, coming from having enjoyed the long weekend of May 26, where preschool, primary, and secondary students left their classrooms on Thursday, May 25, and returned to classrooms on Monday, May 29, I There are few students, parents, and teachers who are waiting to find out what are the next days off that will take place in the remainder of the current 2022-2023 school year of the SEP.

However, it will be necessary to specify that, according to the official calendar, a mega bridge that had been contemplated for preschool, primary and secondary students has been subtracted.

And it is that, after the adjustments made by the Ministry of Public Education, The bridge planned for June 5 to 9, the days on which the Intensive Continuing Training Workshop for Teachers: Plan and Study Programs for Basic Education would take place, was cancelled..

The foregoing is due to the fact that at the beginning of this year, the SEP made the decision to cancel said extra vacation week that would be given to public school students throughout the Mexican Republic.

However, it must be borne in mind that the change made by the SEP consists of tour this week of the Intensive Workshop, moving it from July 20 to 26 of the current year, although the days of attendance of the teachers will be on July 20, 21, 24, 25 and 26period in which the students will already be on vacation.

Likewise, it should be noted that, despite the fact that this extra week of vacation for basic education students was eliminated, they will be able to have their last long weekend of this 2022-2023 school year of the SEP on June 30This is due to the meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE).