Sensational: a 10-year-old boy beats the world chess champion

The land is the mythical and exotic one of Argentina, the land of the Pibe de Oro, and the protagonist is called Faustino Oro. A sort of modern fairy tale that makes us dream. The little genius, called “the Messi of chess”, managed to beat the number 1 in the world of chess in a “bullet” game, i.e. very fast, which lasts only a minute, namely Magnus Carlsenwhich every player of the noble game of chess knows and admires by the name of “Chess Mozart”. The context is that of “Bullet Bral 2024” with 156 participants, a competition that is played in very short times and which in recent years has been very fashionable in the world, also thanks to the most famous online site on the planet, Chess.com , which practically launched it.

There game played last Sunday it lasted only 48 moves and in less than a minute the very young player defeated the unbeatable world champion by abandonment who made, it happens, a resounding international fool. Faustino Oro is Argentinian but has now moved to Spain, to Barcelona, ​​because his parents discovered that his natural talent could be cultivated and expanded in this country. His parents are called Alejandro and Romina and they have always believed in him, resigning from their respective jobs, selling their belongings and moving to the Iberian peninsula in 2023 to make him a champion.

Faustino had started, like many, to play chess during the Covid pandemic in 2020 which forced him to stay at home. He managed to reach 2,300 ranking points in June 2023: the first to do so at just 10 years old, surpassing the previous record by seven months. The little player, however, did not win the tournament but only placed 21st, leaving the victory to the Japanese American Hikaru Nakamura. Let's say that even the Norwegian Carlsen was not joking at his young age, having become a Grandmaster at the age of just 13. Faustino's victory, which seems like the name of a comic or film character, was obtained against the world champion who has won the title continuously from 2013 to today.

The match was technically complex with Faustino declaring: “If I can't win after this opening I'll retire from chess” and in fact the child had immediately taken command of the game but the world champion had then recovered and moved into a dominant position. Faustino was now resigned to losing because Carlsen, after the initial slip, was master of the game both tactically and strategically, with a harmonious development of the pieces on the board. However, in the final, the world champion made an incredible mistake and Faustino immediately took advantage of it to win.

He then stated: “I beat Carlsen… I'm really very happy. It was a great joy for me because I had never played against him.” Let's analyze the game. Gold played with the white pieces and opened with the pawn d4, what is called a queen opening and Carlsen responds with the pawn with g6. Followed by knight f3 and bishop d7, pawn e4, knight f6 and this is the initial weak move made by the world champion. And in fact Gold attacks his knight with pawn e5. In practice Carlsen misses the knight move and looks for an Alechin defense. In the middle game Carlsen regains tactical parity. However, immediately afterwards Carlsen makes a mistake with the black queen and then another very serious one with a losing knight. After a while the world champion abandons due to a lack of pieces and time.