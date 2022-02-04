Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT) presented a new Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that allows reducing fuel taxes in 2022 and 2023, without tax compensation. The text, broader than that of deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ), includes the payment of a monthly diesel allowance of R$ 1,200 to self-employed truck drivers for up to two years, subsidies for public transport and increased coverage of the gas voucher. to low-income families.

“I understand that a PEC in this sense has already been presented in the Chamber of Deputies, but still superficially, and could be swallowed by the continued increase in prices in the international market. That’s why I come with a deeper proposal,” said Fávaro, who is collecting signatures to file the proposal in the Senate.

The senator’s measure authorizes the federal government, states, the Federal District (DF) and municipalities to reduce taxes on diesel, biodiesel, gasoline, gas and electricity, in addition to providing for the creation of temporary aid to autonomous truck drivers. The measure also includes an increase in the coverage of the gas voucher intended for low-income families, from 50% to 100% of the value of the cylinder.

The PEC would also allocate R$ 5 billion in Union resources for states and municipalities to invest in collective public transport, with the objective of ensuring the mobility of the elderly.

Like the House proposal, the matter presented in the Senate waives compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), which requires the government to compensate for the loss of revenue by cutting taxes by raising others.

According to Fávaro, the PEC would use resources from the dividends distributed by Petrobras to the government. “I don’t want to discuss Petrobras’ private dividends, but the portion that falls to the Union as the main shareholder must serve public policies,” said the senator.

“Petrobras is generating a gigantic surplus. While the average of the world’s major oil companies was a profit of around 6%, our state-owned company accumulated more than 38% due to this pricing policy that penalized consumers,” added Fávaro.

The senator’s PEC comes in the wake of another proposal, which was presented in the Chamber by deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ) and drafted in the Civil House. The matter stamped by Palácio do Planalto also allows the federal government, states, DF and municipalities to reduce or zero taxes on fuels and gas, but does not include electricity and also does not provide for assistance to truck drivers, subsidies for public transport and increased coverage. of the gas valley.

On the other hand, the Chamber’s proposal allows the federal government to reduce in 2022 and 2023 the rates of extrafiscal taxes, such as the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) and the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), although not levied on fuels and gas, without the need to compensate for the loss of revenue.

