During the session on February 21, 2024 at the Senate of the Republic The creation of different commemorative coins was approved, in order to commemorate different important events in Mexico.

It is in this way that, according to what was announced in the official social media accounts of the Upper House of the Congress of the Union, The following are the commemorative coins that were approved for creation:

*Commemorative coin for the Bicentennial of the Establishment of the Senate of the Republic and the sesquicentennial of its Restoration.

*Commemorative coin of the 500 years of the founding of the First Town of Colima.

*Commemorative coin of the Bicentennial of the State of Tamaulipas.

It is worth mentioning that most of the approvals for the minting of new Mexican commemorative coins were supported by almost the majority of the members of the Senate of the Republic.

Senate of the Republic approves 3 new COMMEMORATIVE COINS/Photo: Senate

Thus, once the aforementioned commemorative coins are manufactured, they will join the current list of commemorative coins, which is as follows:

*Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla new pesos

*Octavio Paz. Turn of the millennium

*New Fire

*Octavio Paz. Nobel Prize in Literature

*Centennial of the Mexican Army

*Belisario Dominguez

*Centennial of the Heroic Deed of Veracruz

*Centennial of the Taking of Zacatecas

Centennial of the Mexican Air Force

*Bicentennial of General José María Morelos y Pavón

*Centennial of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States

*Fiftieth anniversary of the application of the DNIII E plan

*50th Anniversary of the Application of the Marine Plan

*500 Years of the Foundation of the City and Port of Veracruz

*Centennial of the death of General Emiliano Zapata Salazar

*700 Years of the Lunar Foundation of Mexico City-Tenochtitlán

*500 Years of Historical Memory of Mexico- Tenochtitlán

*Bicentenary of National Independence

*One Hundred Years since the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

*Bicentennial of the Mexican Navy

*Bicentennial of the Heroic Military College.

Senate of the Republic approves 3 new COMMEMORATIVE COINS/Photo: Banxico

Which banks buy commemorative coins?

It is worth mentioning that the only banking entity that buys commemorative coins is the bank that does buy commemorative 20 peso coins. the National Bank of the Army, Air Force and Navy SNC (Banjercito).

However, it must be taken into account that the only Banjercito branches that buy commemorative 20 Mexican peso coins, as well as gold and silver examples, are those found in the Mexico City and Metropolitan Area of ​​the entity.

In this way, to buy or sell commemorative 20 peso coins in Banjercito you only have to show up at one of the aforementioned branches carrying the pieces and an official identification.