The Senate approvedunanimously, a project of reform that seeks to regulate the granting, maintenance, supervision and termination of mining concessions and water for industrial use in mining, in order to recover the State’s stewardship over the nation’s mineral and water resources.

On social networks, the parliamentary group of National Action regretted the rush with which Morena and his allies approved modifications to the mining practice without consulting the main affected segments, such as indigenous groups and native peoples.

“In less than 15 minutes, a package of modifications to mining practice was voted that does not consult one of the main affected segments: indigenous groups and native peoples,” warned the PAN legislators.

The project involves modifications to various laws, including the miningof National Waters, General of the Ecological Balance and Protection of the Environment, and the General for the Prevention and Integral Management of Residues.

The senator Napoleon Gomez Urrutiafrom Morena, highlighted the importance of ending the irrational exploitation of natural resources and labor in the country, and said that this reform is an important first step towards a Comprehensive reform of the Mining Law.

For her part, Senator Geovanna Bañuelos de la Torre, of the PT, highlighted the importance of the approval of this opinion to the Mining Lawsince the commitment of each and every legislator was achieved to establish the most profound reforms that have been made in this matter in the last three decades.

According to the decree, among the objectives of the project is to recover the rectory of the State over the mineral and water resources of the Mexican subsoilprotect the human rights to a healthy environment, health and water of the population, as well as the preservation of the nation’s natural resources and the right of native peoples to the preservation of their territories.

I also know seeks to reduce the duration of mining concessions from 50 to 30 yearsregulate the transmission of concession titles, incorporate causes for cancellation of mining concessions, establish a chapter of crimes with the objective of sanctioning criminal conduct in the matter of mining, and regulate the concession of water for its specific use in mining.

Other important provisions include the extension of the grounds for revocation of the water concession for events or acts of public interestand when the closure and post-closure restoration program provided for in the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection is not complied with.

The free land and first applicant scheme is eliminated, which implies that the granting of mining concessions will be carried out through public tender to ensure the best economic conditions for the Mexican State.

In addition, it is prohibited to grant mining concessions in protected natural areas and will seek to stop the degradation of the environment caused by mining activities on lands that are protected by environmental legislation.

The document was approved in general and in particular with 66 votes in favor, zero against and zero abstentions, and it was sent to the Federal Executive for its constitutional effects.