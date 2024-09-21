Mexico City.- The joint commissions of Constitutional Affairs and Legislative Studies of the Senate of the Republic will rule on Monday on the bill approved by the deputies for the transfer of the National Guard to the sphere of National Defense.

The senators were summoned, according to the Parliamentary Gazette, at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. The majority that Morena has together with its allies makes it likely that the ruling will be approved without any major problems, so that it could be reviewed by the plenary session scheduled for Wednesday.

The bill proposes that the Federation will have the National Guard as a professional, permanent public security force made up of military personnel with police training, dependent on the Secretariat of National Defense, to execute the National Public Security Strategy within its area of ​​competence. Thus, the Secretariat of Public Security will formulate the National Public Security Strategy, the respective programs, policies and actions. And the investigation of crimes will be the responsibility of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the police and the National Guard, within their area of ​​competence.

The bill empowers the Congress of the Union to issue laws that regulate and establish limits for the participation of the Army, Navy and Air Force in matters of internal security and in tasks supporting public safety.

The head of the Federal Executive, for his part, is empowered, with the ratification of the Senate of the Republic, to appoint colonels and other senior officers of the National Guard, and may use it for tasks supporting public security.