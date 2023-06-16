The Colombian team trained this Thursday at the centennial stadium of Mestalla, the scene of his friendly match this Friday against Iraq on his European tour that will prepare the coffee growers for, according to the coach Nestor Lawrence, strengthen group ties.

In the training of the Colombians there was a great atmosphere among the players, who are in the process of meeting under the orders of the ‘Profe’ and with the immediate objective of extending the undefeated record he has had since Lorenzo took office with four wins and two draws.

(Mourning in cycling: Santiago Buitrago’s teammate died in the Tour of Switzerland)(Shakira exploded: reveals intimacies of Gerard Piqué and the tax trial)

The payroll

In addition to this objective, Lorenzo advanced at a press conference that these concentrations serve to consolidate a game idea in which they are the protagonists to seek qualification for the World Cup and the title of the America Cup.

Thus, the Colombian team returns to Valencia twelve years after the match played on September 7, 2011, with the victory of the Spanish team (1-0) over ‘La Tricolor’ thanks to a goal by David Silva.

In the year of the centenary of Mestalla, the Valencia has ceded its stadium, which has a total capacity of more than 49,000 spectators, for this friendly.

Colombia could line up like this:

Goalkeeper: Camilo Vargas

Defenders: Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumi, Yerson Machado

Flyers: Wílmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, Juan G. Cuadrado, Jorge Carrascal.

Forwards: Luis Diaz and Rafael Santos Borré

(Who was Gino Mader, a cyclist who died tragically in the Tour of Switzerland?)

(Who was Gino Mader, a cyclist who died tragically in the Tour of Switzerland?)

EFE