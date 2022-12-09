In general, and when talking about the light novel or anime of Seishun Buta Yarouthe first thing that comes to mind is her co-star Mai Sakurajima, who is very popular in media such as fan art and cosplay.

However, in the case of this last activity, the vast majority of her interpretations are in a bunny suit. All because her first meeting with Sakuta Azusagawa was dressed like this.

Azusagawa was the only one who could notice his presence; practically, he was invisible to everyone. Thanks to the support of this boy, who is the protagonist of the series, she avoided fading from everyone’s memory.

When this situation was resolved, the suit was left aside. Maybe she appears once in a while but most of the time Mai wears other outfits. But it seems that fans can’t forget about this appearance.

We say this because most of the products based on her show her precisely dressed as a bunny. The foregoing of course applies to part figures from various manufacturers.

It’s a similar case to Bulma’s dragonball, who still has a similar suit. But from time to time some cosplayers decide to create their Mai Sakurajima cosplay from Seishun Buta Yarou in a different way and manage to stand out from the rest.

A cosplay with a school air of Mai Sakurajima

Mai Sakurajima cosplay from Seishun Buta Yarou What we bring you this time is a contribution from Korean cosplayer @_pikupiku_u. This time the bunny outfit is left aside and shows Mai as she appears in 90% or more of the anime.

That is, with his school uniform that comprises a light brown jacket, white blouse, and thin red tie. Although it cannot be seen clearly, it appears that the vest is present.

As for the hair, it has a hue reminiscent of the animated adaptation. The length seems correct and the same goes for the bangs that cover @_pikupiku_u’s forehead.

The pink hair clip is not missing, nor are the black stockings that cover the legs. It is evident that the cosplayer studied Mai Sakurajima’s appearance very well to represent her as well as possible. On average it’s a pretty decent job.

In addition to Seishun Buta Yarou we have more anime information at EarthGamer.