Security policy On the outbreak of Putin’s war: “Of course not” – press conference with Chancellor Scholz continues, HS follows moment by moment

The Chancellor did not agree to the corona test ordered by Putin. HS’s moment-by-moment follow-up to the press conference can be found at the end of this story.

December Social Democrat elected German Chancellor at the beginning Olaf Scholz arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to meet with the Russian president Vladimir Putinia.

The meeting began at half-day and lasted more than three hours. The heads of the press conference has begun and HS will show the press conference live.

Scholz visited Kiev on Monday and met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. After the meeting in Kiev, the leaders told the media that Ukraine’s NATO membership is not on the “agenda”, in other words, the issue is not topical.

The statement is self-evident, but the mention was seen as an extension of Scholz to Putin before his visit to Moscow. Russia, meanwhile, reportedly pulled some troops off the Ukrainian border, raising hopes of some sort of reconciliation.

At issue is Scholz and Putin’s first meeting since the September German federal election. At the same time, it gives direction as to what the relationship between the leaders of Russia and Germany will be like in a long-standing relationship Angela Merkelin after years of federal chancellery.

Scholz has been considered a mainstream German demar who wants to use the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline despite political difficulties. However, Scholz has had to take a tougher line, most recently after meeting with the US president Joe Biden.

Practical the difficulties under the Scholz-Putin meeting were similar to those of the French president Emmanuel Macronin during last week’s visit to Moscow.

Putin demanded all members of the German entourage for three corona tests in the four days before the trip, and that is not enough: According to the Kremlin, the fifth PCR test should be done in Russia by a Russian doctor.

Scholz is a German newspaper Bildin refused to put Putin ‘s doctor to the test and agreed only to the test carried out by a doctor at the German embassy in Moscow, which in turn was not valid for Putin. In other words, the president and the chancellor were seen sitting at a similar table several meters long, the ends of which were also shouted at a Franco-Russian meeting.